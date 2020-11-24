1/
MICHAEL S. SAGEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 21, 2020. Longtime partner to Ilene Frost; brother of Dale Schneller; stepfather of Ryan (Jennifer) Frost and Chad (Margot) Frost; "Pop Pop" to Reesa, Logan, Joseph, and Julia; uncle of David (Maribeth) Schneller, and Randi Schneller; great uncle of Jacob, Abby, Justin, and Joey. Graveside Services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 555 Croton Rd., Suite 111 King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 or Joslin Institute, One Joslin Place, Boston MA. 02215. www.joslin.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved