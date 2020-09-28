Michael S. Tallent

of Haverford and Bal Harbour, FL died peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sept. 22nd., 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Cynthia and devoted father of Craig (Jessica), Christianne and James; also survived by a grandson, Lincoln; and brothers, William, Robert and Patrick. The family will hold a private funeral service at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and burial at Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard. You are invited to join the service via Zoom on Fri. Oct. 2nd., at 11AM. To join via video: Click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86991189951pwd=MVk1WEFiQlFra1F6bXc4VmhZS1BLUT09
Meeting ID: 869 9118 9951 Passcode: 10022020 To join via phone: Dial: 301-715-8592 Meeting ID: 869 9118 9951 Passcode: 10022020 In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com