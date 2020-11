Or Copy this URL to Share

November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hagan). Loving father of Michael and his wife Jennifer and John. Dear grandfather of Mary; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 9:00 AM St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. (Will be following Phila. Covid guidelines) BURNS FUNERAL HOME



