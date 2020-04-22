|
|
NIKANDER
MICHAEL THOMAS
Of Horsham, PA, was born on October 1, 1965, and sadly passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 54. Michael was the beloved son of Margaret "Peggy" Reynolds Nikander and the late Robert W. Nikander. Mike was super intelligent, loved a good joke, could go toe-to-toe with any sports trivia champ, handicapped with the best of them, could bend an elbow, downplayed his excellent cooking skills, doted on his loving mother, and loved being with people. He had the mad skills as a young man, baseball-
and basketball-wise. Mike loved music, especially his favorite, beloved NRBQ, and whatever manifestation his good friend and musician, Frank Brown, created, be it Flight of Mavis, Buzz Zeemer, or Travel Lanes. Mike truly was loved by all, and his tragic, unexpected passing leaves friends and relatives shocked and grieving.
In addition to his loving mother, Mike is survived by brothers, Robert, Jr. (Diane), Peter (Teri), and Timothy (Maryann), and many loving nieces and nephews. He was well loved by many cousins, with whom he remained close. He had friends "all over town" and throughout the country who will miss him terribly. Love you, Michael, your loyalty and winsome good nature is your legacy. And you will be missed terribly, yet God's mercy will prevail.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are respectfully requested to a . To share memories and condolences with Michael's family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020