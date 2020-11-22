of Philadelphia, passed away on November 18th 2020, from a sudden illness at the age of 61. Michael was the loving son of the late Ida Catherine Jordan (nee Adair). Michael is survived by his loving sister, Mary E. Cantz (nee Jordan), his brother in law Frederick Cantz Jr., his nephew Christopher and his wife Lauren. Michael was a long time employee of Superior Moving and Storage Company. Private family services will be held for Michael; interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



