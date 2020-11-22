1/
Michael Timothy Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Philadelphia, passed away on November 18th 2020, from a sudden illness at the age of 61. Michael was the loving son of the late Ida Catherine Jordan (nee Adair). Michael is survived by his loving sister, Mary E. Cantz (nee Jordan), his brother in law Frederick Cantz Jr., his nephew Christopher and his wife Lauren. Michael was a long time employee of Superior Moving and Storage Company. Private family services will be held for Michael; interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved