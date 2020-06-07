MICHAEL TOPF
TOPF
MICHAEL


77, passed away May 17, 2020 at home in Narberth, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Linda Noble Topf, sister Shary (Gary) Skoloff, several nieces and cousins. A graduate of Maplewood HS with a BS and three masters degrees, he founded Topf Initiatives and was a pioneer in holistic health and safety. A minister, martial artist and pianist, he was known for his kindness, humor and the "essence of Love" by which he lived. Donations in his name can be made to the Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness or the University of Santa Monica. An obituary and memorial service details are at:

www.hancockfuneralhome.net


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
