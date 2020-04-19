|
CILIBERTI
MICHAEL V.
April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Valerie S. Ciliberti (nee Smith). Loving father to Victoria (Ray) Skelly, and Julia Ciliberti. Grand-father of Kate (Ian) Skelly Shoemaker and Deana Skelly. Great-grandfather of Fiona Shoemaker. Services and Inter-ment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's name may be made to Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Morris Arboretum, 100 E. Northwestern Ave., Phila., PA 19118, or Friends of the Wissahickon, 40 W. Evergreen Ave., #108, Phila., PA 19118.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020