1/
MICHAEL W. McLaughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 66, of Philadelphia, passed away August 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Joan McLaughlin (deceased) and son of the late Aloysius and Esther McLaughlin.Mike is survived by his children, Nadine and Kurt, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Tim (Cathy) of West Grove and Steve (Patricia) of Philadelphia and 2 nieces.Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Noon at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Funeral arrangement by Campbell Funeral Homes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved