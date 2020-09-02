MICHAEL W. McLaughlin

Age 66, of Philadelphia, passed away August 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Joan McLaughlin (deceased) and son of the late Aloysius and Esther McLaughlin.Mike is survived by his children, Nadine and Kurt, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Tim (Cathy) of West Grove and Steve (Patricia) of Philadelphia and 2 nieces.Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Noon at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Funeral arrangement by Campbell Funeral Homes.



