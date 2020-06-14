McSHANE
MICHAEL W.
Age 53, of Doylestown, PA passed away on May 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Stacie (nee Terlecky) and loving father of Luke and Lindsay. Survived by other family members. Funeral arrangements by
LAMB FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.