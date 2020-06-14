MICHAEL W. McSHANE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McSHANE
MICHAEL W.
Age 53, of Doylestown, PA passed away on May 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Stacie (nee Terlecky) and loving father of Luke and Lindsay. Survived by other family members. Funeral arrangements by

LAMB FUNERAL HOME


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
2153571260
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved