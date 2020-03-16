Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MUNLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL W. MUNLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL W. MUNLEY Notice
MUNLEY
MICHAEL W.
Age 79, of Phila., died on Feb. 22, 2020. Survived by wife Katharine, daughters Lea and Ellen, son-in-law Alex, sisters Mary Jo, Ann, and Rosemary, sister-in-law Rose Mary, brothers-in-law Ed and Steve, grandchildren Henry and Eileen. Predeceased by mother Lenore, father Edward, brother Ned, and sister Beth. Family will hold a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Simpson House Benevolent Care (https://www. simpsonhouse.org/giving/)
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -