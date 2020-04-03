Home

MICHAEL WHITE SCARPELLO

MICHAEL WHITE SCARPELLO Notice
SCARPELLO
MICHAEL WHITE


Age 93, passed away on March 31, 2020. Born June 3, 1926 to Michael and Lucy White Scarpello. Graduate of Central High School and LaSalle University; worked for over 40 years for Magnetic Metals Corp. Husband of the late Carole Kane, survived by his wife Barbara, his brother Thomas Scarpello, his four children and their spouses Susan (Dominic) Palantino, Kathleen (John) Beaudette, Michael (Ellen) Scarpello, and Jerri-Lynn (Ron) Douglass; his 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to livestream his Funeral Service, Saturday, April 4, 2020, 10:15 A.M., burnsfuneralhome.com
(Michael Scarpello obituary). A Catholic Mass to celebrate his life will be scheduled in the future.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020
