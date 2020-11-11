59, of Phila., PA passed away on November 4, 2020. Daughter of the late John "Jack" and Helen (née DeRita) Kayes; wife of the late Dominic L. Spadaccini; loving mother of Kristen Arcos (Kleber) and Michael Spadaccini; devoted grandmother of Kaleb, Kaiden and Kylie; dear sister of Helen Giordano and Maria Christinzo, cherished cousin/sister Michele Nicola Grossmiller and favorite niece Tori Nicola Grossmiller. Predeceased by siblings; Peter, Jack and Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:00 A.M. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070. The Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family or invitation only, seating is limited. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrs. KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600. Online condolences at www.kdfuneralhome.com