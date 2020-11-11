1/1
Michele A. (nee Kayes) Spadaccini
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
59, of Phila., PA passed away on November 4, 2020. Daughter of the late John "Jack" and Helen (née DeRita) Kayes; wife of the late Dominic L. Spadaccini; loving mother of Kristen Arcos (Kleber) and Michael Spadaccini; devoted grandmother of Kaleb, Kaiden and Kylie; dear sister of Helen Giordano and Maria Christinzo, cherished cousin/sister Michele Nicola Grossmiller and favorite niece Tori Nicola Grossmiller. Predeceased by siblings; Peter, Jack and Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:00 A.M. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070. The Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family or invitation only, seating is limited. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrs. KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600. Online condolences at www.kdfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved