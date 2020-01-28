Home

MICHELE (Siegel) LEWANDOWSKI

MICHELE (Siegel) LEWANDOWSKI Notice
LEWANDOWSKI
MICHELE (nee Siegel)


62, of Washington Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Lauren Hughes (Michael) and Cynthia Finer (Thomas). Loving grandmother of Brennan. Dear sister of Anthony, Elaine George, James, Bernard, and Theresa Vastardis.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 P.M., at EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ, and Friday, 10 to 11 A.M., at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michele's memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
