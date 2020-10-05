Michele McDonough

59, of Pipersville, PA, passed away on October 1, 2020. The Viewing and Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 7341 Cottage Street, Philadelphia, PA. The Viewing will take place from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M., Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Michele was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 30, 1961. She graduated from St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls. Michele is survived by her spouse Edwin McDevitt; sisters Helen McDonough, Kathleen McDonough and Dorothy Binder; nieces Mary Harrington and Stacy McDonough; nephew Jeff Binder; and great nieces Amanda and Samantha Harrington. Michele is preceded in death by her mother Helen Lillian Petchel; father Joseph Wayne McDonough Sr.; brother Joseph McDonough; niece Jacqueline McDonough; mother-in-law Margaret M. McDevitt; brother-in-law James McDevitt; and good friend Kevin Patrick Muldowney. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/
or the Pennsylvania ASPCA, https://www.pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts
