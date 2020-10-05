1/
Michele McDonough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
59, of Pipersville, PA, passed away on October 1, 2020. The Viewing and Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 7341 Cottage Street, Philadelphia, PA. The Viewing will take place from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M., Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Michele was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 30, 1961. She graduated from St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls. Michele is survived by her spouse Edwin McDevitt; sisters Helen McDonough, Kathleen McDonough and Dorothy Binder; nieces Mary Harrington and Stacy McDonough; nephew Jeff Binder; and great nieces Amanda and Samantha Harrington. Michele is preceded in death by her mother Helen Lillian Petchel; father Joseph Wayne McDonough Sr.; brother Joseph McDonough; niece Jacqueline McDonough; mother-in-law Margaret M. McDevitt; brother-in-law James McDevitt; and good friend Kevin Patrick Muldowney. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/ or the Pennsylvania ASPCA, https://www.pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts. BURNS FUNERAL HOME 215-637-1414 www.burnsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved