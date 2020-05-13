PATTERSON
MICHELE (nee Costin)
On May 12, 2020. Wife of the late Robert "Pat" Patterson. Sister of Murray (Nancy) Costin. Aunt of Joseph (Felicia) Costin and Thomas (Kathy) Costin. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to YPC Shari-Eli Synagogue, 728 W. Moyamensing Ave., Phila., Pa., 19148. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.