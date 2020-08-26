1/
MICHELLE (BUZBY) CRIPPEN
Of Burlington, NJ died peace-fully on Sunday August 23, 2020 at the age of 58. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Alan R. Crippen II; children, Christina Brown, Zachary Crippen, Brittany Basile, Schuyler Crippen and Felicity Crippen; 8 grandchildren; her mother, Kathleen Buzby; brother, Robin Buzby; and her sister, Melanye Buzby Winterbottom.Her Funeral Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, Aug 28th at St. John's Anglican Church, 1150 Bristol Rd, Southampton, PA 18966. Service music will begin at 1:30 P.M. The family will receive guests at the conclusion of the service. Guests are kindly requested to socially distance and wear masks. Michelle's service will be live streamed via St. John's Anglican Church Digital Media on YouTube (toknowchrist.org/live-stream-worship). Michelle will be interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on September 3rd. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.chadwickmckinney.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
St. John's Anglican Church
AUG
28
Service
01:30 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
SEP
3
Interment
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
