OSBORN





b. July 13, 1927, d. June 9, 2020 at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr Retirement Community. Beloved wife of the late O'Neill Osborn, mother of Torie Osborn, Hugh Osborn, Annie Osborn, the late Julie Randall and the late Sally Osborn, daughter of Alice Bennett Dunnington and George Mallory Pynchon. Further survived by five grandchildren and one great grandson. Michelle was an accomplished journalist, potter and chef and a wonderful, vibrant presence at the center of her extended family's life. She and her beautiful, dimpled smile and trademarked snort laugh and snarkiness are loved by many and will be missed forever. There will be a private service at the end of June.