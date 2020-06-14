MICHELLE PYNCHON OSBORN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSBORN
MICHELLE PYNCHON


b. July 13, 1927, d. June 9, 2020 at Beaumont at Bryn Mawr Retirement Community. Beloved wife of the late O'Neill Osborn, mother of Torie Osborn, Hugh Osborn, Annie Osborn, the late Julie Randall and the late Sally Osborn, daughter of Alice Bennett Dunnington and George Mallory Pynchon. Further survived by five grandchildren and one great grandson. Michelle was an accomplished journalist, potter and chef and a wonderful, vibrant presence at the center of her extended family's life. She and her beautiful, dimpled smile and trademarked snort laugh and snarkiness are loved by many and will be missed forever. There will be a private service at the end of June.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved