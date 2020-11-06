1/1
Michelle (Spilove) Vetsikas
was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was 73. Michelle found great joy in caring for and nourishing others. She was known to family and friends as an exceptional culinary talent and a grand entertainer. She would spend days preparing and cooking extravagant meals and served with unmatched love and generosity. Michelle was certified and practiced multiple forms of hands-on healing including Reiki, Reflexology, Acupressure & Swedish Massage therapies. She was proud to own and operate the Angelic Realm Gallery in Sebastopol, CA and loved the time her family spent living in Jenner on the Northern California coast. She was a trusted confidant, therapist and guardian angel to many. Born in Van Nuys, CA on Jan. 30, 1947, Michelle was raised in the Wynnefield neighborhood of Philadelphia by her mother, the late Sylvia (Greenberg) Spilove. Michelle is survived and deeply cherished by her loving family including her husband of 43 years, Dimitrios Vetsikas, son, Dean Vetsikas, daughter-in-law, Julia Vetsikas, beloved granddaughters, Sophie and Corrina, brother, Wayne Spilove, sister, Elaina Spilove, and her nieces, Tiffany Spilove and Samantha (Spilove) Teaford. A small private Memorial Service will be held at the Convent of Divine Love in Philadelphia, PA in her honor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michelle's memory to Philabundance. Arrs by the BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Bridgeport. Condolences at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
