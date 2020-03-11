The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MILDRED BRASSELL
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, IL
MILDRED BRASSELL (Morton) BRASSELL

MILDRED BRASSELL (Morton) BRASSELL Notice
BRASSELL
MILDRED BRASSELL (nee Morton)


Sept. 17, 1936 - March 7, 2020
83, Devoted wife of 42 years to the late Neil J. Brassell Jr. Born and raised in the German-town section of Phila, she was a graduate of Little Flower class of 1954. Married in 1956, they moved to the Parkwood section of Phila. in 1962 where they raised 6 children. She was an active member of the St. Anselm Ladies Association, Mothers Association of Archbishop Ryan, Primrose Seniors Club of St. Katherine, and a long time volunteer as minority inspector for board of elections, among other activities. She was a staple in the neighborhood and a surrogate mother to many.
Mildred was the loving mother of Neil III (Elaine), Robert (Carol), Colleen Munsey (Roger III), Jeanine Duffy (John), Frank (Colleen), and Christopher (Jayme). She was the adoring grandmother of Chalie (Lisa), Melanie Rhodes (Jonathan), Ryann, Robert Jr. (Lauren), Roger Munsey IV (Samantha), Marty Spellman, Tim Munsey, Kaitlyn, Alysha Wynkoop (Jeff), Neil IV, Bailey, Griffin, Brooke, Macy, Kyleigh Duffy, and Murphy.
Doting great grandmother of Elisabeth Rhodes, Anie Rhodes, Hannah, Chloe Munsey, Theo Rhodes, Roger Munsey V, Robert III, Noah Munsey, and "Baby" Rhodes. Loving sister of the late Marie McAuliffe and Cass Morton.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Neil J. Brassell Jr. Foundation for Youth Development at 1319 Glen Echo Dr., Huntington Valley, PA 19006.
www.BrassellFoundation.org
Friends and family are invited to her Viewing on Thursday March 12th, from 6-9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila, PA 19114, and also Friday March 13th from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila, PA 19154, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Interment will be at Resur-rection Cem., 5201 Hulmeville Rd Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
