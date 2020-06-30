ORDILLE
MILDRED C.
Age 95, of Voorhees, NJ and formerly of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Wed. June 24, 2020. Mildred graduated from Hammonton High School in 1943 and went on to graduate with a BSN from University of Penn. School of Nursing. Her nursing career included Penn. Hospital for 15 years, Episcopal Hospital for 15 years and then retired from Germantown Hospital as the Coordinator of Staff Develop-ment for 14 years. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Ordille and sisters Rosemary DeLiso and Elizabeth Christos.
Viewing Mon. July 6th, 2020, 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the MARINELLA FUNERAL HOME 102 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ and Services 11:00 A.M. Burial Greenmount Cemetery Hammonton, NJ. Donations to Phila. Ronald McDonald House 3925 Chestnut St. #3110 or philarmh.org/donate.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.