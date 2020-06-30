MILDRED C. ORDILLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MILDRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORDILLE
MILDRED C.


Age 95, of Voorhees, NJ and formerly of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Wed. June 24, 2020. Mildred graduated from Hammonton High School in 1943 and went on to graduate with a BSN from University of Penn. School of Nursing. Her nursing career included Penn. Hospital for 15 years, Episcopal Hospital for 15 years and then retired from Germantown Hospital as the Coordinator of Staff Develop-ment for 14 years. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Ordille and sisters Rosemary DeLiso and Elizabeth Christos.
Viewing Mon. July 6th, 2020, 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the MARINELLA FUNERAL HOME 102 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ and Services 11:00 A.M. Burial Greenmount Cemetery Hammonton, NJ. Donations to Phila. Ronald McDonald House 3925 Chestnut St. #3110 or philarmh.org/donate.
www.marinellafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Marinella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Marinella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved