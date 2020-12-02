1/
MILDRED (nee POWER) DEVLIN
Suddenly, November 30, 2020. Devoted mother of Patricia Farina (the late Chris) and Michael (Theresa). Loving Granny of Victoria Stacey (Trevor), Austin Devlin, Jill Farina and Allison Devlin. Dear wife of James. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9:00 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Service 11:00 A.M. (Will be following Covid 19 Guidelines) Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, 1617 JFK Blvd., #700, Phila. PA 19103

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
09:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
