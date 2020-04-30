Home

MILDRED J. (Wasman) BLASK

MILDRED J. (Wasman) BLASK Notice
BLASK
MILDRED J. (nee Wasman)


99, of Abington, formerly of Elkins Park. Devoted mother of Wendy Neuhs and David Blask (Micky); grandmother of Jessica Endy (Brett), Lauren Brown (Craig) and Sarah Blask and Julian Gal; great-grandmother of Ardyn and Ava Endy and Julian, Isabel and Gabriel Brown.
Services and Interment are private. Donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel's Cantor's Fund,
www.kenesethisrael.org/giving
www.levinefuneral.com


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020
