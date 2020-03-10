|
|
CURLEY
MILDRED "MILLIE" M. (nee Wolf)
58, on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick J., dearest mother of Patrick J., Jr. (Teresa), Ryan M. Curley. Grandmother of Patrick, Gavin, and Sophie, also survived by one brother, 5 sisters, many nieces and nephews. "A daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and trusted friend, Millie had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way". Her family will receive condolences on Friday from 10 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Maritime Charter Academy, 2700 E. Huntingdon St., Phila., PA 19125
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020