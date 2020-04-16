|
|
RICCHIUTI
MILDRED "MOLLY"
(formerly DiBlasi),
It is with great sadness that the family of Mildred announces her passing on April 9, 2020 at the age of 83 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, and is survived by her children, Vincent (Lisa), James (Donna), and Paul (Kristin), her grandchildren, Samantha, Paul Jr. and Alec, her sisters Phyllis (Pat Marino) and Rae DiBlasi and many caring nieces and nephews. In compliance with current regulations, all funeral services will be held privately. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Society of the Holy Family Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Ave, Rosemont, PA 19010 and the Enrico DiBlasi Scholarship Fund, Neumann & Goretti High School, 1736 S. 10th Street, Phila., PA 19148.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020