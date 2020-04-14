|
|
AUERBACH
MILDRED S. (nee Shefsky)
On April 13, 2020. Wife of the late Emanuel. Mother of Arlene Dubow and Dr. Bruce Auerbach (Dr. Robin Richman). Grandmother of Ivan (Maureen), Philip (Ania), Daria (Nechemia) and Erik (Liz). Great grand-mother of Chase, Batya, Asher, Daniella, Sophie and Levi. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org, or to any charity that provides funds for .
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020