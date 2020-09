Or Copy this URL to Share

88, of Fishtown, passed September 9, 2020 in Florida. Beloved wife of 67 years to Charles (Jake) Veasey. Also survived by daughters Joan Rhoads Alexander (Bill), Denise Lederer (Miles), the late Cheryl Ann; 3 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Sister to 6 Brothers and 4 Sisters who are deceased. Services will be at a later time.



