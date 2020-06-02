RACE
MILLIE (nee Butterman)
On June 1, 2020. Wife of the late Herbert Lazowick and the late Daniel Race. Mother of Beverly Miller and Ricki Horowitz. Sister of Rochelle (Lou) Zager and the late Sidney Butterman. Grandmother of Joey Horowitz. Private Grave-side Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/delval. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.