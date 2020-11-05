On November 4, 2020, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved wife of 69 years to Floyd Schoenberg. Loving mother of Gary Schoenberg (Clare) and Randie McConnell (the late Daniel) and devoted grandmother to Julie Magolon (T.J.), Matthew Schoenberg (Charlotte), Adam Schoenberg (Susan) and Lauren Bell (Ryan) and great-grandmother of Jasmine, Leah and Sawyer, also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Beverly Cylinder. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Katz. Millie was a prominent Real Estate Agent in the Main Line / Philadelphia area for 38 years. Graveside Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Association. www.levinefuneral.com