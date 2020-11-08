1/1
Milton H. Peak
On Nov. 3, 2020, age 70. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee DiSalvia). Loving father of Gina Harlan, Lisa Puggi and Lauren Peak. Dearest Pop-Pop of Brianne, Paul and Morgan. Dear brother of Marilyn Joniec. Milt was a retired Fireboat Engineer on Marine Unit 1. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (Below Welsh Rd.) and Thurs., Nov. 12 from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Maternity BVM Church, 9220 OLD Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Int. with Military Honors will take place precisely at 1 P.M. at Washington's Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would prefer donations to Local 22 Widow's Fund, 415 N 5th St., Phila. 19123 www.galzeranofh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
