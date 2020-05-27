MARGULIES
MILTON, M.D.
89, of Haverford. He is survived by his beloved wife, Renée Margulies; children: Jeffrey (Rose), Stuart (Melissa), Kathryn Viggiano (Dr. Joseph), and Richard (Amy); grand-children: Kyle, Sara, Jennifer, David, Allison, Matthew, Brian, Julia, Daniel, Jessica, and Scott; and a sister, Shirley Spiegel (Michael). Services at West Laurel Hill are private. Donations in Milton's memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. Milton was born in Toronto, ON, and made his way to New York for his medical residency where he met and married Renée. Milton practiced Radiology at Lankenau Medical Center. For hobbies, he dabbled in painting and gardening. He will be missed.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.