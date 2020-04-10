Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MILTON SILVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. MILTON SILVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. MILTON SILVER Notice
SILVER
DR. MILTON


(Feb. 4, 1930 - April 8, 2020)

Of Huntingdon Valley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 8, 2020 at age 90. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Sylva (nee Weinberger), three children, Susan Miller (David), Dr. Jeffrey Silver (Stacy), Dr. Carl Silver (Mindy), grandchildren Michael and Jodi Miller, Alex (Dr. Isaiah Levy), and Dr. Mitchell Silver, Rachael, Dr. Michelle, and Joshua Silver, and step-grand-daughter, Lauren Cardenas.
Raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from Central High School, studied engineering at the Moore School at the University of Pennsylvania then received an MBA at the Wharton School and a PhD from Columbia University.
His career started at RCA. He then joined the Wharton School faculty before spending over 50 years teaching Management and Entrepreneurship at Drexel University. He was honored numerous times, including the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award and was inducted into the Le Bow College of Business Hall of Fame in 2018. He regularly mentored aspiring entrepreneurs. Milsan Associates, his consulting practice, served clients worldwide.
A true renaissance man with many interests, he cared most about family. Every call ended with 'remember who loves you.' And, we always will remember.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sylva and Milton Silver, PhD. Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Drexel University, P.O. Box 8215, Phila, Pa. 19101-9684)

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILTON's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -