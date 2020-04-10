|
|
SILVER
DR. MILTON
Of Huntingdon Valley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 8, 2020 at age 90. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Sylva (nee Weinberger), three children, Susan Miller (David), Dr. Jeffrey Silver (Stacy), Dr. Carl Silver (Mindy), grandchildren Michael and Jodi Miller, Alex (Dr. Isaiah Levy), and Dr. Mitchell Silver, Rachael, Dr. Michelle, and Joshua Silver, and step-grand-daughter, Lauren Cardenas.
(Feb. 4, 1930 - April 8, 2020)
Raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from Central High School, studied engineering at the Moore School at the University of Pennsylvania then received an MBA at the Wharton School and a PhD from Columbia University.
His career started at RCA. He then joined the Wharton School faculty before spending over 50 years teaching Management and Entrepreneurship at Drexel University. He was honored numerous times, including the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award and was inducted into the Le Bow College of Business Hall of Fame in 2018. He regularly mentored aspiring entrepreneurs. Milsan Associates, his consulting practice, served clients worldwide.
A true renaissance man with many interests, he cared most about family. Every call ended with 'remember who loves you.' And, we always will remember.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sylva and Milton Silver, PhD. Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Drexel University, P.O. Box 8215, Phila, Pa. 19101-9684)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020