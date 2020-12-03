1/
MINNIE (nee DIAMOND) BLOOM
On December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernard Bloom and the late Martin Paiss; loving mother and stepmother of Naomi (Amos Gil) Paiss, Saul (Celia Hinrichs) Bloom, Anita Bloom, Sharon (Sam) Hankin and the late Deborah (Paul Naprstek) Paiss; devoted grandmother of Aaron (Erin), Amy (James), Molly (William), Maya and Joseph; great-grandmother of Emerson, Adeline, Henry and Owen. Services and Interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to New Israel Fund, www.nif.org or to Mazon, www.mazon.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
