On December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernard Bloom and the late Martin Paiss; loving mother and stepmother of Naomi (Amos Gil) Paiss, Saul (Celia Hinrichs) Bloom, Anita Bloom, Sharon (Sam) Hankin and the late Deborah (Paul Naprstek) Paiss; devoted grandmother of Aaron (Erin), Amy (James), Molly (William), Maya and Joseph; great-grandmother of Emerson, Adeline, Henry and Owen. Services and Interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to New Israel Fund, www.nif.org
or to Mazon, www.mazon.org
