September 30, 2020 97, wife of the late Vincent T. Capuano, died September 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, to the late John and Martha (Elliott) Fratis. She is survived by 4 children: Jimmy (Deborah) Capuano; Thomas Capuano; Stephen (Donna) Capuano; Kathleen (Thomas) Metz. 5 Grandchildren: 4 Great-grandchildren: Sisters, Eileen Nasife and Margie Dalesio. She was preceded in death by son, Robert Capuano, and sisters, Mary Marcelli and Lorraine Guglielmucci. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1719 Morris St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.. Burial in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Viewing will be held in church 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. www.GatchaFuneral.com