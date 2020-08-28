1/
Sr. Miriam Irene (Lillian) Keenan IHM
On August 25, 2020.


Prede-ceased by her parents John and Mary (Antonelli) Keenan, her brother John, and her sisters, Mary (Primo) and Nancy (McLaughlin).Survived by her sisters, Jean Longo, Irene Tulli, many loving nieces, nephews, and her congregation of IHM Sisters.Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on Monday, August 31, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date.Memorial Contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home in care of IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
