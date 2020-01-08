|
KANEV
MIRIAM LONG
Born February 2, 1924, died on January 1, 2020, at her home in Phila. She was 96. Born In Rutherford, NJ, she earned a B.A. from NYU and an M.A. in Psychology from Temple U. With her late husband, Charles Kanev, a plastics manufacturer, she raised three children, Paul, Carl and Ann Kanev. Miriam is survived by Carl, daughter-in-law, Susan Weinstein Kanev, Paul and beloved Pamela Senatore, and grandsons Ian Kanev and Charles Kanev. A Service will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 A.M., Har Zion Cemetery, 1201 McDade Blvd.,Collingdale, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020