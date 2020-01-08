Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MIRIAM KANEV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIRIAM LONG KANEV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIRIAM LONG KANEV Notice
KANEV
MIRIAM LONG
Born February 2, 1924, died on January 1, 2020, at her home in Phila. She was 96. Born In Rutherford, NJ, she earned a B.A. from NYU and an M.A. in Psychology from Temple U. With her late husband, Charles Kanev, a plastics manufacturer, she raised three children, Paul, Carl and Ann Kanev. Miriam is survived by Carl, daughter-in-law, Susan Weinstein Kanev, Paul and beloved Pamela Senatore, and grandsons Ian Kanev and Charles Kanev. A Service will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 A.M., Har Zion Cemetery, 1201 McDade Blvd.,Collingdale, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIRIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -