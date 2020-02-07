Home

78, of Springfield, PA, on January 25, 2020. A graduate of Germantown High, class of '59, she had been employed by Atlantic Richfield/ARCO. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kady who died in 2017, survivors include her Sister in law, Barbara (John) Morris, many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Services will be private. Contributions in her memory to a charity of donor's choice would be preferred.

TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
