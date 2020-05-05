TAYLORMIRIAM "MIM" RAHAUSER86, died on May 2, 2020 at Tribute at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Virginia. She was the wife of Roger Schofield Taylor Jr., whose death preceded her on November 10, 2016, with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Isabel S. Rahauser. She was a 1952 graduate of Upper Darby High School and attended Penn State University. As Mim and Roger raised their four sons over the years, they were very involved in their son's activities, especially wrestling. They both helped to form a sports booster club at Bel Air, MD High School, which is still active today. Mim was very involved in gardening and with the Bel Air Garden Club... she loved her flowers, especially her zinnia and rose gardens. She also spent years thoroughly researching family genealogy resulting in a book that is registered with the Library of Congress. Mim was also a den mother and served in many other roles needed by the community. Mim and Roger had a passion for sailing. Mim, Roger and family sailed the Chesapeake Bay for over 50 years in three different sailboats. On their last boat "Spirit", they enjoyed taking out family (especially grandchildren), friends and sharing sailing trips with many good friends including the Steedmans and Hupperts. During retirement, Mim was a volunteer in a number of organizations. She was an active member in the Chester County Historical Society and the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mim and Roger enjoyed extensive travel, especially ship cruises. Family gatherings were always a high priority. A special time was the annual vacation at the Outer Banks of NC with family members. Mim's love for gardening remained strong for her entire life as did her love for birds. Mim was pre-deceased by Roger and two sisters, Sally and Sarah. She is survived by four sons, Roger S. Taylor III and wife, Diane, Levittown, PA (children - Stephanie, Kevin and Matthew); George W. Taylor and wife, Laura, Oakton, VA (child - Jack); David G. Taylor, Bel Air, MD, (children - Michael, Emily and Mark) and fiancee, Lisa; Gordon M. Taylor and wife, Maria, Ashburn, VA (children - Alexis and Nicholas); and three great grandchildren (Elizabeth, Olivia and Sofia). Mim was devoted to her family and loved by her friends. She was the one that always remembered to celebrate every family member's birthday, and other significant family occasions, and made them all special. She made all family gatherings memorable in some way and kept the family connected. She always put the needs of others before herself. A celebration of life for Mim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences at