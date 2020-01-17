|
|
WARWICK
MITCHELL R.
On January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Moldover); Loving father of Scott (Carrie) Warwick and Dana Taylor; Dear brother of Howard Warwick; Devoted grandfather of Marlee, Amanda, Zachary and Owen. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 11:15 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Carrie and Scott Warwick. Contributions in his memory may be made to JAFCO, Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options, 215 N. Presidential Blvd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or a .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020