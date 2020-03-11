|
LONGER
MITZI (MAY)
March 9, 2020 of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Samuel Longer. Mother of Nina Longer, Fred (Cindy) Longer and the late Joan Longer. Grandmother of Joshua, Rachel, Augustus, Jacob, Alexander and Samuel. Sister of Pearl Mangold. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Fred and Cindy Longer on Thursday evening until 9:00 P.M. and at the home of Nina Longer on Saturday from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020