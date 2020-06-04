KAMINER
MOLLIE (nee Becker)
Age 99, on June 2, 2020. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Isadore Kaminer; her loving children Marc Kaminer and Debra Kaminer; her dear siblings Yetta Becker, Minnie Hirschfield (Hertzel), Jenna Becker and Herman Becker. Mollie is survived by her nephews Jay Hirschfield and Daniel Hirschfield. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. www.diabetes.org
Services are private.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.