October 9, 2020, of Holland, PA, formerly of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Siegel and the late Norman Wexler; loving mother of Susan (the late Kenneth) Etkin, Nancy (Anthony Pino) Siegel and Stacy (Eric) Gremminger; cherished grandmother of Howard (Jennifer) Etkin, David (Karin) Etkin, Scott (Nancy) Aaron, Blair (Jason) Manus, Lyssa (James) Murphy, Jonathan (Sarah) Gremminger, Frank (Latanya) Young and great grandmother of Madeline, Kyle, Kevin, Abigale, Taylor, Sia and Pepper. Also survived by step-daughters Ilene (Richard) Miller and Lori Wexler and two step-grandchildren. Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia (www.jewishphilly.org
) or to Chandler Hall Hospice Program (https://ch.kendal.org
) www.levinefuneral.com