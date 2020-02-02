|
|
STROHL
MONICA A. (nee DiFrancesco) Age 60, of Downingtown, PA passed away January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Strohl; loving mother of Marissa (Matt) Danese and Stephanie Strohl; loving daughter of Joseph and Rita (nee Landolfi) DiFrancesco cherished grand-mother to 9 grandchildren. Also survived by her sibling Geralyn (Joe) Mehan, Margaret DiFrancesco and Joseph DiFrancesco Jr. and her son in law Brian Siegman.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thurs., February 6, after 6 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Spring-field, PA 19064 and Friday February 7, 9:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 A.M. Church of St. Andrews, School Ln. and Foss Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020