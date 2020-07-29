MONNA SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZMONNA
A resident of Dresher PA, died by natural causes on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Her nurturing ways show the fruits of her efforts through her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Barry, her children Stephanie (Gregory) and Brian (Bess) along with her grandchildren Peyton, Samuel, Theodore, and Leo.
Services will be held at Shalom Memorial Park on Thursday, July 30th at 2:30 P.M. The service will also be streamed through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6560039695
, Meeting ID: 656 003 9695
Donations can be made to Abington Jefferson Hospice Program, https://www.abington health.org/WaysOfGiving/
May her memory be a blessing.
