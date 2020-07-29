1/
MONNA SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ
MONNA
A resident of Dresher PA, died by natural causes on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Her nurturing ways show the fruits of her efforts through her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Barry, her children Stephanie (Gregory) and Brian (Bess) along with her grandchildren Peyton, Samuel, Theodore, and Leo.
Services will be held at Shalom Memorial Park on Thursday, July 30th at 2:30 P.M. The service will also be streamed through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6560039695, Meeting ID: 656 003 9695
Donations can be made to Abington Jefferson Hospice Program, https://www.abington health.org/WaysOfGiving/
May her memory be a blessing.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
02:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
