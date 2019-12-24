Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for MORFYDD LIVEZEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MORFYDD H. (Hughes) LIVEZEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MORFYDD H. (Hughes) LIVEZEY Notice
LIVEZEY
MORFYDD H. (nee Hughes)
Age 91 of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late John P. Devoted mother of Karen Nicholson (Denny), David Livezey (Lisa), Megan DeGideo (Ted), also survived by her 10 grand-children and 4 great grand-children. Funeral Service Saturday 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Welsh Society "Scholarship Fund" P.O. 7287, St. Davids, PA 19087. Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MORFYDD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -