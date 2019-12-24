|
LIVEZEY
MORFYDD H. (nee Hughes)
Age 91 of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late John P. Devoted mother of Karen Nicholson (Denny), David Livezey (Lisa), Megan DeGideo (Ted), also survived by her 10 grand-children and 4 great grand-children. Funeral Service Saturday 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Welsh Society "Scholarship Fund" P.O. 7287, St. Davids, PA 19087. Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019