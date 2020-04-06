|
|
KRICUN
MORRIE E. M.D
Age 82, of Audubon, PA, and formerly of Radnor, PA, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Dr. Kricun was born in Philadelphia, PA, on February 23, 1938 and graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia in 1955 (class 204) and Muhlenberg College in 1959. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College in 1963 and completed an internship and diagnostic radiology residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Dr Kricun had a long career in radiology and was a Professor of Musculoskeletal Radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a dedicated and passionate educator, having taught radiology to many residents for decades. He was an accomplished scholar, having written numerous radiology books, chapters and articles. He was a longtime member of the International Skeletal Society and was awarded a Silver Medal for his lasting contributions. Dr. Kricun also contributed to the field of anthropology by x-raying prehistoric humans to determine their health status. He studied the pre-colonization Australian aborigines and coauthored a book on Neanderthals. Morrie was a loving and caring person who was well known for his kind deeds and willingness to provide assistance to those in need. He had many interests and hobbies including travel, classic cars, and collecting memorabilia, and even authored a book on Elvis. He also had a longtime love of gardening, nature and animals.
Morrie was predeceased by his mother Esther and father Dr. A. Alfred Kricun, of Philadelphia. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Virginia (Brawner) Kricun and brother Dr. Robert (Stephanie) Kricun. He was also the proud uncle of Dr. Ashley K. (Ross) Summer and Dr. Bret J. (Hilary) Kricun and great nieces and nephews Jacob and Ella Summer and Eva and Samuel Kricun. He is also survived by his many loving cousins including Marilyn (Wernick) Toub who was like a sister to him. Funeral service and interment in Har Jehuda private. The family will hold a memorial service in the future to celebrate Morrie's life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kricun Charitable Trust, Chester County Community Foundation, 28 W. Market Street., West Chester, PA 19382
Arrangements by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE- BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, Media, PA
Condolences: MSBFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020