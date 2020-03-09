Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
MORRIS BIRNBAUM

MORRIS BIRNBAUM Notice
BIRNBAUM
MORRIS


March 6, 2020, former owner of Champion Driving School. Husband of Maureen (nee Thomas); father of Amy (Robert) Lawrence; brother of Miriam Roth; stepfather of Michael Foehl and the late Bryon Foehl; grandfather of Justin and Julian; uncle "M" to the late Andrew Roth. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020
