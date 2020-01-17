|
|
GORDON
MORRIS
Jan. 15, 2020. Husband of the late Mary, brother of Constance "Connie" (late Theodore) Berkowitz, stepfather of Mona (Harold) Don and the late Ronald Singer, grandfather of Sara (Victor) Hyman and Michael (Sarah) Don; also survived by 9 great grand-children and beloved uncle to nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday through Friday at the residence of Connie Berkowitz. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020