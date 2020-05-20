MORRIS I. FEINSTEIN D.D.S.
May 8, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of the late Rosaline. Devoted father of Dr. Steven (Marjorie) Feinstein and Dr. Alex (Barbara) Feinstein. Proud grandfather of Michael, Adam, Erica, Samuel and Grace. Loving great-grandfather of Weston and Everly. Services and Interment were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah. www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
